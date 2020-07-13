Wise Co. Commissioner of Revenue Office closed until further notice after staff came into ‘indirect contact’ with person exposed to COVID-19

WISE COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – The Wise County Commissioner of Revenue Office will be closed on Monday and until further notice as a precaution after a possible interaction with a person exposed to COVID-19.

According to a release from the office, the staff “experienced ‘indirect contact’ with an individual who was directly exposed to a COVID-19 positive case in Wise County.”

The person has who was directly exposed has been quarantined and is awaiting test results.

The Commissioner of Revenue Office will make a decision regarding office operations after test results are returned.

Until the results are returned, COR says the staff will resume telework and can be reached by email and voicemail.

