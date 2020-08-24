Wilderness Run Alpine Coaster in Banner Elk, NC closes until further notice due to COVID-19 precautions

BANNER ELK, N.C. (WJHL) – A popular Avery County, North Carolina attraction is now closed due to the spread of COVID-19.

According to the Wilderness Run Alpine Coaster’s website, the ride was closed as of Saturday, August 22.

The ride posted to Facebook saying the state of North Carolina was “shutting us down.”

The post claims the State of North Carolina had deemed the alpine coaster as an amusement park and form of outdoor entertainment.

The ride will be closed until further notice.

