(WJHL) — Following the Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) approval of the COVID-19 shot for children 6 months and older, multiple pharmacies have expanded their offerings in the Tri-Cities.

Walgreens

According to Walgreen’s website, COVID-19 vaccines are available for any children that are 3 years of age or older. If your child is 3 years old, an appointment can be scheduled online.

CVS

According to CVS’s website, patients under 2 years of age are unable to receive shots at CVS Pharmacy locations. In order to receive a shot, parents must take their children to a Minute Clinic, where Nurse Practitioners qualified to administer the vaccine are available. According to Minute Clinic scheduling information, however, a child is only eligible for a Pfizer shot from the ages of 18 months onward.

Walmart

According to Walmart pharmacy scheduling information, children that are 3 years of age and older can receive a vaccine from on-site staff members.

In order to schedule an appointment for children 3 and older, visit Walmart’s website.

Publix

Publix Pharmacy has not expanded its offerings of COVID-19 vaccines under the age of 5 as of Friday but does offer a comprehensive timeline of doses for all ages above that mark. Anyone with children 5 and up can register online.

Primary Care Doctors

For those with a child that is under the ages served by pharmacies in the area, your best bet would be a discussion with your child’s primary care provider (PCP). Walmart, Walgreens and CVS recommended consultation before any vaccines and defers vaccination at the youngest available ages to them.