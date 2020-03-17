Where can children get free meals while schools are closed in the Tri-Cities?

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Most school districts in the Tri-Cities region have closed school until at least the end of March in the wake of the spread of the coronavirus.

Virginia Governor Ralph Northam ordered all K-12 schools in the state to close for at least two weeks on Friday, March 13.

PREVIOUS: Va. Governor Northam orders all schools to be closed for ‘minimum of two weeks’

Tennessee Governor Bill Lee released a statement on Monday, March 16 urging all schools to close by the end of the week.

PREVIOUS: Tenn. Gov. Bill Lee: ‘I urge every school district in Tennessee to close as soon as practically possible’

On Monday, most school districts in Northeast Tennessee announced they would be closing. :

Below is a list of locations that will provide children with free lunches:

*Some free lunches are provided by schools, while others are provided by restaurants or other organizations. If you know of another organization or business providing free meals to children, please email news@wjhl.com to let us know.

Johnson City

Red Pig Bar-B-Q – Red Pig will provide children with free lunches until they run out of food, according to the owner. Located at 2201 Ferguson Rd, Johnson City, TN 37604.

– Red Pig will provide children with free lunches until they run out of food, according to the owner. Located at 2201 Ferguson Rd, Johnson City, TN 37604. Beginning Tuesday, March 24, there will be 20 feeding sites that will model the school system’s summer feeding program. The list of sites will be posted here by 5 p.m. Friday, March 20. Meals can be picked up from 10:45 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Three vans and two buses will be used to deliver food to areas in the community. Those sites will be posted here. The service will be available free of charge to children ages two to 18, even if they are not enrolled in Johnson City schools.

Washington County, Tenn.

Washington County Schools – Beginning on March 18 through March 27, the district will have lunch available at four schools.

– Beginning on March 18 through March 27, the district will have lunch available at four schools. Meals will be available on weekdays from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m.

The child must be present to receive a meal, and curb-side service will be available.

The sites are: David Crockett High School, Daniel Boone High School, Jonesborough Middle School and Boones Creek Elementary School.

For more information, click here.

Kingsport

Kingsport City Schools – KCS will provide free breakfast and free lunch for children under 18 at most school locations while schools are closed.

– KCS will provide free breakfast and free lunch for children under 18 at most school locations while schools are closed. Federal regulations prevent KCS from providing the meals during spring break, so the program will begin after the break.

One meal will be provided per child.

Children do not need to be KCS students to receive meals.

More information can be found by clicking here.

Bristol, Tenn.

Bristol Tennessee City Schools – BTC is participating in the same School Closure Feeding Program as Kingsport City Schools.

– BTC is participating in the same School Closure Feeding Program as Kingsport City Schools. The program begins after spring break.

Information will come out soon.

Bristol, Va.

Bristol Virginia Public Schools – All BVPS students can receive free breakfasts and lunches.

– All BVPS students can receive free breakfasts and lunches. Breakfast is available at 10 a.m. and lunch is available at 2 p.m.

Students are required to be there to pick up the meals.

Meals can be picked up at the following locations: Stonewall Jackson Elementary, Washington-Lee Elementary, Highland View Elementary, Van Pelt Elementary, Eastridge Apartments, Springdale Apartments, Harbor Landing Apartments, The Boys’ and Girls’ Club, Girls Inc.

Sullivan County

Sullivan County Schools – The district has started an Extended Closure Feeding Program to provide students 18 and under with meals.

– The district has started an Extended Closure Feeding Program to provide students 18 and under with meals. A Google Form has been set up so the district can acquire the information needed, such as the number of children who require meals which school parents will pick up the meals from.

You can fill out the form by clicking here.

Washington County, Virginia

Washington County, Virginia Public Schools – WCVPS will participate in the Summer Food Service Program during the COVID-19 closure.

– WCVPS will participate in the Summer Food Service Program during the COVID-19 closure. Meals will be provided to all children 18 and younger.

Breakfast and lunch will be provided at 10 and 11 a.m. on weekdays until Friday, March 27.

For a full list of meal sites, read the release below:

Carter County

Carter County Schools – Drive-thru feeding sites at five schools will be available for children younger than 18.

– Drive-thru feeding sites at five schools will be available for children younger than 18. Children must be present to receive the meals, and lunch will be served from noon until 1 p.m. on weekdays.

The sites include Cloudland Elementary, Hampton High School, Hunter Elementary, Happy Valley Elementary, Little Milligan Elementary.

Greene County/Greeneville

Greeneville City Schools – Greeneville City Schools will offer meal services to both district students and other children in the community.

– Greeneville City Schools will offer meal services to both district students and other children in the community. Any student 18 and younger can receive meals through a drive-thru service at no cost.

Meals will be available from 10 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. for both breakfast and lunch daily.

Meals can be picked up at Hal Henard Elementary and Greeneville High School.

For more information, click here.

Greene County Schools – Starting on Monday, March 23 meals will be provided at four sites.

– Starting on Monday, March 23 meals will be provided at four sites. Breakfast will be served from 7:30-8:30 a.m. and lunch will be served from 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

Students must be present in the vehicle to be served.

Meals will be provided at Chuckey Doak Middle School, Mosheim Elementary, North Greene High School and South Greene High School.

For more information, click here.

Unicoi County

Unicoi County Schools – On Wednesday, March 18, the Unicoi County Schools Food Service Department will provide meals during the closure for children 1-18.

– On Wednesday, March 18, the Unicoi County Schools Food Service Department will provide meals during the closure for children 1-18. A drive-thru will be available at Unicoi Elementary, Love Chapel Elementary, Rock Creek Elementary and Temple Hill Elementary from 11:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. Monday-Thursday.

Meals will also be provided by bus routes. Buses will run their regular routes Monday-Thursday starting at 11 a.m. and stop at each bus stop to drop off meals.

Meals will not be left at the bus stops, they must be picked up by the students/children.

For more information, click here.

Johnson County

Johnson County Schools – The system’s School Nutrition program will begin on Wednesday, March 18 at Mountain City Elementary.

– The system’s School Nutrition program will begin on Wednesday, March 18 at Mountain City Elementary. Children must be present to receive a meal.

Meals will be distributed from 10:30 a.m. until 12:30 p.m.

Hawkins County

Hawkins County Schools – HCS will provide free lunches for all children 18 and under starting on Tuesday and running until Friday, March 20.

– HCS will provide free lunches for all children 18 and under starting on Tuesday and running until Friday, March 20. Meals will be available at six sites, including: Bulls Gap School, Church Hill Elementary, Clinch School, Hawkins Elementary, Mooresburg Elementary and Surgoinsville Elementary.

Children must be present to receive a meal.

Lee County

Lee County Public Schools – LCPS students can receive lunches at Rose Hill Elementary, Jonesville Middle and Pennington Middle until Friday, March 20.

– LCPS students can receive lunches at Rose Hill Elementary, Jonesville Middle and Pennington Middle until Friday, March 20. Meal service will be available from 11:30 a.m. until 1 p.m.

If interest in delivery increases, delivery services may become available.

Wise County

Wise County Public Schools – Starting Wednesday, breakfast and lunch will be provided at no cost to children 18 and under, as well as any WCPS students that may be 21 and younger.

– Starting Wednesday, breakfast and lunch will be provided at no cost to children 18 and under, as well as any WCPS students that may be 21 and younger. Children must be present at either the bus stop or the pick-up site to receive the meals.

Meals for several days will be packed in bags for Monday and Wednesday.

They can be picked up from Coeburn Primary, J.W. Adams Combined, St. Paul Elementary, Union Primary and Wise Primary from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m.

Buchanan County

Buchanan County Public Schools – Bus drivers will deliver student meals for students 0-12th grade starting Monday, March 16.

– Bus drivers will deliver student meals for students 0-12th grade starting Monday, March 16. The buses have designated food sites, and school officials are communicating with parents to determine how many meals each household needs and what time to deliver the meals.

Food sites are also open from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. at Council Elementary/Middle School, Grundy High School, Hurley Elementary/Middle School, Riverview Elementary/ Middle School, and Twin Valley Elementary/Middle School.

PREVIOUS: Student meals to be delivered by bus drivers for Buchanan County, Va. schools; assignments to be emailed to students

Russell County

Russell County Public Schools – Regardless of whether students receive free or reduced lunch during the school year, all students can receive a combined lunch and breakfast delivered daily.

The meals are delivered via bus route.

To add your student to the list receiving meals, call your school as soon as possible, but if you have multiple children in different schools, just call one and set up through there.

Buses depart at 10:30 a.m. to make deliveries.

Pick-up is also available at each high school at 11 a.m. as long as the schools are made aware.

For complete coverage of the coronavirus, click here.