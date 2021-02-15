When will you be eligible for the vaccine? TN Dept. of Health launches COVID-19 questionnaire

(WJHL)- For people wondering when they will be eligible to receive the COVID-19 vaccine in the Volunteer state, the Tennessee Dept. of Health has launched a new tool.

The questionnaire asks about your risk of exposure to coronavirus based on when you work, whether you’ve already received your first dose and if you’ve ever contracted COVID-19.

According to the state’s website, “This questionnaire is designed to gather information regarding your readiness for COVID-19 vaccination, and offer guidance and instruction to ensure your safety.”

You can find out more about registering for the COVID-19 vaccine in Tennessee HERE.