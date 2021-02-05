When Life is Good Again: Dolly Parton partners with Ballad Health for health care worker tribute

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Ballad Health CEO Alan Levine revealed Friday night the health system will release a tribute to the health care workers who have battled the frontlines of the novel coronavirus pandemic for nearly a year.

The tribute, which showcases regional health professionals, features Dolly Parton’s song When Life is Good Again, signaling a light at the end of the tunnel that has been a year-long effort to keep regional community members healthy amid the pandemic.

News Channel 11’s Mackenzie Moore spoke with Levine, who said the message is simple — hope.

“We believe in hope,” Levine said. “And that’s the message behind the video; it’s about hope. That’s what our folks do everyday — they try to inspire hope; they come into work everyday to help people, help families.

“You look at the people at Ballad — and not just Ballad, but throughout the region — all of the health care workers…what they’ve done to inspire hope to help people; that’s what we’re trying to honor, and that’s what this ad is about. “

While hospitalizations continue to decline among Ballad facilities, Levine urged the public not to forget the lives lost by a virus that stuck the Tri-Cities region in a national spotlight due to high case rates.

“Let’s be clear — we’ve lost over a thousand people,” Levine said. “For the thousand families that have lost their loved one…that’s something we all feel. We’ll start with the fact that people have lost people they love.

“On the other hand, we’ve all been through a year of this, and we all want to find a way out of this. We want our economy to pick up; we want businesses to be successful. We want people to be healthy. We’ve got to transmit hope; that’s what Ballad’s trying to do now.”

It’s about understanding that we’ve been through a lot, and we’re still going through a lot, but at the end of the day, we have to look forward to the future, and we have to look forward to the future with hope. Alan Levine, Ballad Health CEO

The tribute will air locally during Super Bowl Sunday from CBS at 6:30 p.m.