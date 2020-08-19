What’s the Scoop? Ice Cream in Johnson City to close due to COVID-19 impact

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A local ice cream shop is closing its doors due to the impact of COVID-19 on the business.

According to a post from What’s the Scoop? Ice Cream: Johnson City, the effects of the virus have forced the decision to close the location in downtown Johnson City.

The shop thanked the community for the support over their time in the region.

Anyone with a gift card was urged to message the business on Facebook or email whatsthescooptn@gmail.com to receive either products or a reimbursement.

The What’s the Scoop? in Erwin will remain open and will honor gift cards.

