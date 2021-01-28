‘We’re bringing COVID-19 vaccines to familiar and convenient locations’: TDH includes NETN counties in vaccine expansion

(WJHL)- Officials with the Tennessee Department of Health announced expanded access for COVID-19 vaccines in rural and underserved areas on Thursday.

According to a TDH release, “TDH is partnering with pharmacies and community health clinics to add more than 100 new vaccination sites across the state. Tennessee’s COVID-19 Vaccination Plan remains focused on equity to ensure those with limited access to health care resources will be able to receive vaccinations when they meet eligibility criteria outlined in the plan.”

Tennessee Health Commissioner Dr. Lisa Piercey said in the release, “We’re bringing COVID-19 vaccines to familiar and convenient locations for residents of these communities to receive their vaccinations.”

Below you will find a list of new locations in the Tri-Cities region.

Carter County

Burgie Drug Store, 1000 West G. St.

Greene County

Corley’s Pharmacy Solutions, 1000 Monarch Pointe

Greene County Drug Store, 906 Tusculum Blvd., Suite 2

Ferry Pharmacy, Inc., 1004 Snapps Ferry Road

Unicoi County

Roller Pharmacy, 109 North Main Ave.

Walmart, 110 Rocky Bottom Drive

In the release, TDH officials noted that these locations will follow the Tennessee COVID-19 Vaccination plan and will administer the vaccine to those residents who are eligible.

The COVID-19 vaccine will arrive at these new locations this week.

TDH officials added that the locations will, “handle their own scheduling processes for administering vaccinations.”

If you are wondering if you are eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine, you can use THIS TOOL to check.