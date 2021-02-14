‘We’re able to just embrace the change’: Local inn owners adapting business model due to lack of tourists

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) – One industry greatly impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic is tourism. Owners of a local inn adapted their business plan to accommodate the lack of tourists.

Eureka Inn Owner Katelyn Yarborough told News Channel 11’s Bianca Marais that the inn was temporarily closed for three months at the beginning of the pandemic, but even after reopening, business suffered.

“With Tennessee being one of the hotspot states, people were afraid to come here and tourism is very delicate anyway, you know, we know when our busy season is, we know when we’ve got dead time, and so the pandemic hit – we closed right after St. Patrick’s Day 2020, and we were closed for three months. We were about to open a murder mystery dinner here, because we do try to generate revenue from local business as well, we do our brunch, which was dine-in and now it’s curbside, but we didn’t have anything for three months. We didn’t know anything about COVID-19, and so we were scared to have people here, so when we reopened, we of course, we were compliant with the Tennessee Pledge, and we’ve got the UV sanitizing wand, my husband and I wear our masks – we live here as well, so this is our home and our business – and so, if we have guests or anyone in the inn, we’re masked up the moment we leave our apartment. Cooking in the hot kitchen, making rooms and everything, we just are trying to adapt as well as we can, but it hasn’t picked up – this weekend was the first weekend we’ve had more than two reservations since we reopened,” Yarborough explained.

Yarborough and her husband reopened the inn on July 1, 2020. With tourism remaining low, the couple decided to explore different revenue streams.

Katelyn Yarborough, owner of the @historic_eureka, told me the pandemic has greatly impacted their small tourism business in Jonesborough, but it has also led to some exciting new opportunities @WJHL11 @ABCTriCities pic.twitter.com/9O741hzE7X — Bianca Marais WJHL (@BiancaWJHL) February 15, 2021

“For us, because we are adapting our businesses, we have Eureka Bites, which is the brunch that’s curbside, it’s giving us good publicity when people come in. They’ve never seen the place, so in the future when they have family members that are coming into town, they’re like ‘oh, we’ll send them your way, or oh, we’ll come stay for the night, this is fun, just a little stay-cation.’ So, it gives us really good exposure,” she said. “I have another side business under the Eureka, that’s ‘Side Hustle Custom Cookies,’ and that was just more of a hobby but now I’ve kind of put the peddle to the metal and it’s been blowing up.”

Yarborough and her husband took over the Eureka Inn in 2015. She told News Channel 11’s Bianca Marais that the historic inn had a lot of potential when they first started running it, but business was slow, so they had to get creative.

“We were kind of building up to have a really great year for 2020, just with the murder mysteries, not so much the cookies, but the Eureka Bites, we were doing dinners, we were doing outdoor seating in the courtyard that we having singer/songwriter nights and things like that, and then once the pandemic hit, I won’t speak for you, but I just kind of shut down. It was just a very hopeless feeling. So until around Christmastime, just literally like a month ago, we started feeling inspired again and just were like, okay, let’s get different revenues, this is never going to be the same. Tourism is going to take a very long time to turn into whatever it’s going to be, and so, we can’t sit and twiddle our thumbs, so let’s figure out what we’re going to do about this,” she explained.

The couple plans to remodel the first floor of the inn into a restaurant.

“You’re either going to fold up and close up shop, or if you have the capabilities and what you need to be able to adapt, i.e. this wonderful historic building, and we’re able to just embrace the change and know that it’s not going to be just an inn anymore, so let’s fully embrace it and just pick our direction, go that way and then be ready to pivot if we need to again,” Yarborough said.

No timeline has been established for the planned restaurant yet.

“We’re waiting to hear about some grants that we applied for, so we’ll see about that – PPP and all of that – we didn’t get anything the first round, so we’ve just been winging it and operating on minimal energy so that we can just make it through, but I guess it depends on that and also, what we can do. So, we’re used to doing maintenance and projects and things, so we’re just going to brush up on some demo and carpentry skills and do what we can until we find out if we got the money to be able to make the changes – the big changes – that we’re looking for,” she said.

As the pandemic persists, Yarborough said she understands why the tourism industry is suffering, but she also understands that she herself does not feel safe traveling yet, and cannot expect visitors to disregard COVID-19 guidelines.

“If you don’t feel that comfortable, don’t come. We don’t want to put anyone out of their comfort space. We know that we’re safe, but we’re weary of going anywhere,” she said.

Jonesborough Mayor Chuck Vest told News Channel 11’s Bianca Marais that the Town of Jonesborough community has helped keep businesses like the Eureka Inn open.

“I think one thing that’s unique about Jonesborough, yes we have a beautiful and historic downtown, but over 30+ businesses we have there are locally owned, so most of the people that own those, they’re our friends and neighbors, so of course we’re going to want to support them as much as we can, so we’ll shop local, we’ll eat local, and we’re really appreciative too of the ones that have stayed open and helped us at times when we couldn’t have a meal of our own, we had a place to get a to-go order and things like that, so it’s really taking care of your friends and neighbors – they are our business owners,” he said.

As in the case of the Eureka Inn, outdoor dining will become more likely as the seasons change and the weather warms up. This, according to Vest, will help decrease the dip in tourism.

“Well, I think early on during the pandemic, we did see that dip, but then at some point I think people realized that being outdoors and shopping outdoors was beneficial, and that was attractive to people, bringing them to Jonesborough just for the fact that we have a beautiful downtown that people want to see but they also can shop safely outdoors,” he added.