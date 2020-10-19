Website ranks most of Tri-Cities in red, orange zones for COVID-19 risk level; advises not to trick-or-treat

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Almost all of Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia are being advised not to trick-or-treat, according to the website that measure COVID-19 risk level.

According to Halloween2020.org, each county and locality in the Tri-Cities is either at the orange or red risk level.

The lone exception as of Monday morning is Smyth County, Virginia. Smyth County was ranked as yellow.

The closest community placed in the green zone is Bland County, Virginia.

The website uses a map of localities in the United States that is powered by the Harvard Global Health Institute.

The map marking areas in different zones is based on the 7 Day Moving Average and cases per 100,000 people. The map was last updated on Saturday, October 17.

Most of the Tri-Cities region is “red,” meaning the risk of spreading COVID-19 is at its highest, according to the website.

Halloween2020.org also provides suggested Halloween activities based on the risk level of your community.

Red and orange zones are advised to not trick-or-treat and are instead given alternative ideas. Some of those ideas involve limited invite parties of a small group of close friends and family or hosting Zoom parties.

Families living in red zones are also given suggestions like having in-house candy scavenger hunts or participating in UNICEF USA’s virtual trick-or-treat.

Orange zones are advised to do a “trick-or-treat in reverse” by having kids dress up while neighbors drive past in the neighborhood and drop off candy. Drive by trick-or-treating with the kids while remaining in cars is also suggested.

Yellow and green zones are fine to trick-or-treat in so long as it is done in accordance with local policies, according to the website.

Halloween2020.org also offers a “Safe House Pledge” to follow safe practices that will help stop the spread of COVID-19 this Halloween.

To check and see what zone your community falls in or to find other resources on the website, click here.