Weber City VFD asking for bigger station amid COVID-19 pandemic

WEBER CITY, Va. (WJHL) – First responders in Scott County, Virginia, have voiced concerns after exposure to COVID-19 during an emergency call. The biggest problem — the space to effectively quarantine after possible exposures.

The Weber City Volunteer Fire Department recently had to shut down the station for three days after treating and extricating two men from an accident that had tested positive for COVID-19 a few days earlier.

Chief of the Weber City Volunteer Fire Department Bruce Cross said that six members of the Weber City VFD, four members of the Gate City VFD, six EMTs, two Scott County Sheriff’s Deputies, and a Virginia State Police officer were exposed to COVID-19 during that extrication.

“We came in the other day, unknowingly, were contaminated. So the guys were moving around, doing what they are supposed to do. Then we found out that we were contaminated. So, we actually contaminated our whole, entire station. We need a station that can handle situation like that, and this one can not handle it,” Chief Cross explained.

He said once the two victims were in an ambulance, they informed EMT’s that they had tested positive for the virus a few days earlier.

“Once we got back to our station, that’s when we got a phone call from Holston Valley that these guys had said that they tested positive for COVID four days ago. Well, that just kind of freaked everybody out. So, I’ve got guys here coming into the station, not aware of what’s going on. And then Holston Valley tested them again to make sure that they were positive, and they did test positive. So, at that point right there, it got kind of chaotic. Some of my fire fighters had come back, hung their gear up, doing what they need to do and some of them had already left. So, I had to get on the phone and start calling those guys back. You need to come back to the station, there is all kinds of things that we need to start doing. Well, in the midst of all that, there was just so much confusion and inconsistency with everything when I started asking questions about COVID, I didn’t know where to go or what to do with it,” he said.

Cross added that he fears for the future of the department.

“We’ve got to keep our first responders safe, and I’ve got some right now that say they don’t want to do this anymore, and we can’t lose our volunteer firefighters. We simply can’t lose them,” he said. “We just need some help trying to get a place in Scott Co. that all first responders, that they can come to decontaminate and quarantine until they can decide how they are going to deal with this and their families.”

He said that he has asked the Scott County Board of Supervisors to help designate a quarantine space for first responders who are exposed to the coronavirus while responding to emergency calls. He said the current building is much too small and is in a bad location.

“We’re actually sitting on a hill, and, in the winter months, we have some issues getting on and off of this hill. Some days we actually have to go out of service because we don’t have the streets cleared enough for us to get out on to Highway 23. We just slide into highway 23,” Cross said.

Another issue is that the crew consists of 16 men and four women, with one shower and one bathroom.

“We have 16 guys, 4 girls and the shower portion here becomes an issue because we all can’t get showered,” he said. “Our bathroom and shower are not connected.”

The station was built in the 1980’s. They have four trucks in three bays and two other pieces of equipment have to stay outside. Cross said the insulation is cracking as well.

He explained that the VFD has purchased a piece of land to build a new station on but are looking for help to do so.

