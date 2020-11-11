‘If people proceed with large family gatherings…we will most likely continue to see an increase’: Ballad Health officials talk travel, upcoming holiday season

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL)- The White House Coronavirus Task Force said Tennessee residents need to “stop gatherings beyond immediate households” until COVID-19 cases greatly decrease in the state.

According to the White House Coronavirus Task Force, Johnson City has the highest spread of coronavirus in the region, followed closely by Bristol and Kingsport.

In a news briefing on Wednesday, Ballad Health officials advised people in our community to evaluate upcoming holiday plans in order to prevent an influx of COVID-19 patients in its hospitals.

“Our positivity rate remains very high at 16%. This is much higher than the state of Tennessee 7-day positivity as a whole and much higher than the state of Virginia,” Ballad Health Chief Physician Executive, Dr. Clay Runnels said.

Ballad Health officials are also anticipating an increase in COVID-19 cases following Halloween festivities.

Ballad Health’s Chief Infection Prevention Officer Jamie Swift said, “Over the weekend, we at Ballad Health, the patients that we tested, we worked more than 30 cases of COVID-19 and patients under the age of 18, which is also higher than normal for us. We do know through interviews that one of those were directly related trick-or-treating on Halloween.”

Twenty percent of all hospitalized patients at Ballad are receiving treatment for the coronavirus.

“This week, we have seen the highest yet, daily count: 631, which occurred on Monday,” Swift said.

Please view the attached scorecard for Wednesday, Nov. 11. Tune in to our live media briefing, streaming now on our Facebook page, as we discuss these numbers and other topics in detail. #BalladHealth pic.twitter.com/L8S0QvP2vf — Ballad Health (@BalladHealth) November 11, 2020

With Thanksgiving approaching, Swift said now is a good time to evaluate holiday plans.

“If people proceed with large family gatherings, travel, and other traditional events, we will most likely continue to see an increase by early December,” Swift said.

Ballad Health officials added that their nurses and caregivers are heavily burdened right now.

On top of the 350 nurses Ballad plans to hire, they are also looking to hire new temporary qualified medical professionals who can work for 12 to 16 weeks.

While we are still early in the flu season, Ballad Health officials are still urging community members to get vaccinated.

The flu shot can help you have a lower symptomatic case of the flu if you do get it, and it helps keep people out of the hospital.

“A bad flu season, even equal to what we had last year will overstrain and overrun our resources. We can’t handle that,” Swift said.

Earlier this week, pharmaceutical corporation Pfizer shared some hope amid the COVID-19 pandemic, revealing that early data shows its experimental vaccine may be 90% effective.

Pfizer plans to apply for emergency use approval from the FDA later this month.

In its latest COVID-19 briefing, Ballad Health officials spoke on the phased approach it will take when a vaccine is available.

Ballad Health said there is still a long way to go and that the great news comes at a time when the community should not become laxed in preventative measures.

Ballad’s Chief Physician Executive, Dr. Clay Runnels, said the health system has a team working to ensure that when the vaccine is ready, they are prepared to deliver it.

He said Ballad has two work groups dedicated to the COVID-19 vaccine.

“The first of those work groups is Ballad Health physicians and leaders working with community and regional health leaders to follow the research and the progress of the vaccine, as well as to develop communication plans. The second work group is an internal work group that’s working on deployment and logistics of providing of the vaccine and delivering it,” Dr. Runnels said.

When the vaccine is available, there are a significant number of people who will have a better chance of surviving the pandemic, including the elderly and those with pre-existing conditions.

Swift added that now is not the time to let up simply because we think a vaccine is on the horizon.

“Are you doing your part?” @BalladHealth team member Claire Marr asks this as she shares how COVID-19 has affected her family. She says her grandmother died from the virus. On Veterans Day, she also shares that her grandma was a WWII veteran who was “ahead of her years”. pic.twitter.com/wFAvtQAEYH — Pheben Kassahun (@PKassahunTV) November 11, 2020

You can watch Ballad Health’s entire news briefing on our WJHL Facebook page below.