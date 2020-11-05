‘We must do our part to protect each other’: Local leaders issue joint statement urging Tri-Cities to follow COVID-19 guidelines

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Regional business, faith and education leaders from across the Tri-Cities have announced their support of local healthcare workers and desire for members of the community to follow COVID-19 guidelines.

According to a release issued by ETSU on behalf of regional leaders, the COVID-19 pandemic has had a significant negative impact on the Tri-Cities.

“We are concerned that the surge of cases of COVID-19 cases in our region is resulting in increased hospitalizations, death and continued economic disruption. These issues are real, and they are happening all around us. Each of us has experienced team members, friends, family members or neighbors who have been directly or indirectly affected,” the release says. “Despite varying outlooks and perspectives about this virus, as a community, we must do our part to protect each other.”

The joint statement expresses gratitude for the continued response of healthcare workers during the pandemic.

“For almost nine months, they have been on the front lines, working each day to protect our loved ones and serving those who are afflicted with the virus and need care,” the statement reads. “We could not ask for more from them.”

The statement addresses the recent uptick in COVID-19 infections over the last few weeks.

In an effort to keep the local healthcare workforce from being overrun with cases, local business, education and pastoral leaders are asking the community to take the necessary steps to limit the spread of the virus.

The statement asks Tri-Cities residents to “take personal responsibility and wear a mask if you’re able to do so safely.” Residents are also asked by leaders to socially distance, find virtual alternatives to events, get a flu shot and frequently wash hands.

“If you balk at wearing a mask around others, please consider the fact that nurses and allied health professionals work 12-hour shifts and wear a mask the entire time, even as they must change their PPE each time they enter a patient room,” the statement says.

The joint statement was released on behalf of the following regional leaders:

Allen Jessee

Lead Pastor, Highlands Fellowship Church

Bill Greer

President, Milligan University

Dale Fair

Chief Executive Officer, Bank of Tennessee and Carter County Bank

Dr. Donna P. Henry

Chancellor, University of Virginia College at Wise

Dr. Brian Noland

President, East Tennessee State University

Grant Summers

President, Summers-Taylor, Inc.

Jeff Bedard

President/ Chief Executive Officer, Crown Laboratories

Jerry Caldwell

Executive Vice President/General Manager, Bristol Motor Speedway

Joe LaPorte III

Chairman/Chief Executive Officer, Citizens Bank

John Stewart

President, Nuclear Fuel Services, Inc.

John Tweed

President/Chief Executive Officer, Landair

Dr. John W. Wells

President, Emory & Henry College

Kelly Price

President/Chief Executive Officer, Eastman Credit Union

Mark Costa

Chairman/Chief Executive Officer, Eastman Chemical Company

Martin Kent

President/Chief Operating Officer, The United Company

Matt Murphy

Lead Pastor, Grace Fellowship Church

Neil Poland

President, Mullican Flooring

Rick Thomason

President, Six Rivers Media, LLC

Publisher, Kingsport Times News and Johnson City Press

Steven C. Smith

President/Chief Executive Officer, KVAT Food City

Tom Wennogle

President, ARTAZN, LLC