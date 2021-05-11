‘We must await additional federal approval before doing so’ | VDH waits to offer Pfizer vaccine to children ages 12-15

FILE – This Jan. 24, 2021, file photo shows a vial of the Pfizer vaccine for COVID-19 in Seattle. U.S. regulators on Monday, May 10, 2021, expanded use of Pfizer’s shot to those as young as 12, sparking a race to protect middle and high school students before they head back to class in the fall. (AP Photo/Ted S. Warren, File)

RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) – The Virginia Department of Health says it will not begin vaccinating children ages 12-15 with the Pfizer vaccine until it receives more federal approval.

The vaccine was given emergency use authorization to include 12-15-year-olds on Tuesday by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

“While this is an exciting first step toward offering this vaccine and its protection to more than 400,000 Virginians, we must await additional federal approval before doing so,” VDH stated in the release.

The release says Virginia will await the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s decision on administering the Pfizer vaccine to the age group.

VDH stated that the CDC Advisory committee is expected Wednesday to discuss it.

“Virginia would not begin offering the vaccine to those 12 and older until the CDC approves doing so,” according to the release.

As of Monday, VDH reported that 3,00,047 people had been fully vaccinated in the state. 85,607 people in Southwest Virginia had been fully vaccinated in that total.

“We are encouraged by the FDA’s action and its support of the vaccine’s use in those 12 and older,” the release states. “Virginia already has begun planning for the expansion of vaccine availability to this age group, including having discussions with local health districts, school systems, pediatricians and other physicians, and our pharmacy partners.”