“We just wanted to help” — Sevier County family donates food and supplies to those impacted by COVID-19

WEARS VALLEY, Tenn. (WATE) — In the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, one Sevier County family wanted to do something positive in the community.

When Brandon Headrick decided he wanted to give back to the Wears Valley community, Wears Cares was born. With the help of his friends Jeromy Adams and Lori Beth, wearscares.org was created for families who have been impacted finacially by COVID-19.

“Sevier county has probably been the hardest hit of all of east Tennessee because of all the tourism. So a lot of families are getting laid off and so we want to do something to help out.” Brandon said.

For the last 3 weeks, Brandon has been serving meals and donating supplies to members of the community at different Sevier County restaurants. This week, nearly 200 people were served.

“We started out the first week feeding 28 families, today we’re up to 60 families, which is also 180 people today we’re feeding. We also try to do some of the necessities, like toilet paper, paper towels, diapers, wipes, hand sanitizer to help the families out that need it.” Brandon said.

If you are in need of supplies, there will be another giveaway April 11. Registration begins April 7. Wears Cares is also taking donations to purchase supplies. You can register or donate here.