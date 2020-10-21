‘We have seen an 80% growth in cases in the past two weeks’: Ballad Health to defer some elective procedures as COVID-19 cases surge

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL)- In Ballad Health’s COVID-19 weekly news briefing, administrators said they will soon start deferring “certain types of elective procedures” due to an increase in the number of coronavirus cases.

Ballad Health CEO Alan Levine said Wednesday that they will begin a deferral of certain types of elective procedures at Holston Valley Medical Center in Kingsport.

That deferral of services will begin Monday, October 26.

Deaton: As of Monday, Holston Valley will begin deferring 25% of their elective surgical cases. — Ballad Health (@BalladHealth) October 21, 2020

Ballad Health officials also said that as a region we’ve reached a “new point” in this pandemic with an 80 percent growth in COVID-19 cases over the past two weeks.

@alevine014: Starting at Holston Valley, we will begin doing a deferral of certain types of elective procedures. The purpose of that is to relieve the burden on our nursing staff as the #COVID19 volume has gone up. We have to prioritize what we do with our staff. — Ballad Health (@BalladHealth) October 21, 2020

Ballad Health reported that as of Wednesday there were a total of 135 COVID-19 patients at Ballad hospitals, and 17 designated COVID-19 beds available.

As of Wednesday, there were also 21 COVID-19 patients in the ICU, and 10 COVID-19 patients on a ventilator.

Levine also added during Wednesday’s news briefing that they have “about 40 nurses out who are COVID-19 positive.”

