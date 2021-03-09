‘We didn’t know what was coming’: Local restaurants talk about changing business model after COVID’s sudden shutdown

Carry out rose from barely a fifth of Firehouse Restaurant’s business pre-COVID to around 80 percent — and remains close to half of current volume for the Johnson City business that marked its 40th year last summer.

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A year ago today, Tom Seaton was enjoying a busy late winter dining season and prepping for that summer’s 40th anniversary of the Firehouse Restaurant.

Vik Vatrana had six catering gigs on his plate at Sahib Restaurant, a bustling lunch buffet business and steady dinner traffic.

Within a week, COVID’s sudden onset the bottom had dropped out for the two restauranteurs and hundreds of others around the region.

“From the day that the news started to come out, the COVID started, less, less, less people — one one day we just shut it down,” Vatrana said Tuesday. “I mean I tried going a few days — I was like, ‘how am I going to pay my bills?'”

Like others, Vatrana was living with the fear of what havoc the virus could wreak on him and his family. But as a restaurant owner, he had an extra layer of concern.

“No one’s coming, we’re wondering, ‘are we gonna make it, is the business gonna make it?,'” Vatrana said. “Eventually we locked the doors and went home, because we wanted to live.”

Sahib’s popular lunch buffet is seeing more business at last, but carryout remains about 70 percent of current volume.

“I’m a business owner,” he added. “We don’t have a retirement plan. You got to work hard every day, make money. I was scared — I was like, ‘I don’t know what’s gonna happen, honey (to his wife) — let’s touch our savings and see how long these will last and hopefully we’ll live.'”

Even before Sahib and most other restaurants shut down indoor dining, Seaton decided to close the Firehouse. It was March 22 — barely a week after major gatherings such as the NCAA basketball tournament and NASCAR races had been called and two days into a spring break Johnson City school children wouldn’t return from.

“We didn’t know what was coming,” Seaton said. “We tried to do the best we could, seek out information from the local authorities as to what to do.

Tom Seaton

“We were probably one of the first sit downs who shut down indoor dining and went to carry out only — at first. Then later we shut it all down for several weeks.”

Seaton doesn’t regret the decision, though he worried about the welfare of those employees who were supporting families or themselves.

“I guess we’ve kind of always known we’re going to get on the other side of it,” he said. “It was just trying to figure out a way to adapt in such a way that we could keep people working.”

Enter the PPP and the carryout revolution

Both Seaton and Vatrana said when federal stimulus began arriving in April it helped support employees through the Paycheck Protection Program.

Vatrana said it also seemed to give a boost to the meager business restaurants were doing as people realized they had some money to spend.

And that business had become predominantly of the carryout variety.

The two took slightly different approaches — Vatrana’s being the more common.

“The Door Dash, the Grubhub — all those companies have really supported us big time, and I will definitely keep those (options),” Vatrana said.

The carryout boost was a Godsend for Vatrana.

Vik Vatrana

“You know, it’s like you’re driving a car in the middle of the road and you can only see 10 feet in front of you,” he said. “You have hope, another 10 feet. It was like that — every day (until) you’re like, ‘we’re gonna make it.'”

Seaton has always taken pride in the Firehouse’s brand, which includes impeccable hospitality. Combine that with the lack of a drive through window and he had his answer for the carryout revolution.

“We chose not to do delivery,” he said. “We decided to put the hospitality that we’ve been known for right out here at the curb. That was kind of a gamble on our part.”

Seaton said it’s paid off in a very tough year that saw Firehouse’s revenues cut in half for the first 10 months of the pandemic.

“We were at 22 percent carryout pre-COVID,” he said. “It got up to about 75, maybe 80 percent and now it’s down to about 45.

“What it finishes back to (in the new reality), you know, that’s the million dollar question. We all talk about it a lot.”

Entering the new normal… maybe?

Both restaurants had steady in-person business Tuesday. Vatrana said Sahib remains at about 70 percent carryout but said in person “is coming back as we have vaccines.”

He’s also had a few small catering gigs.

Owner Tom Seaton said Firehouse Restaurant’s carry out business is unlikely to ever shrink back to pre-COVID levels.

At the Firehouse, Seaton said carryout is going to have to remain an integral part of his business model. And he said business has picked up enough that he’s currently trying to hire more staff.

But he added that the picture hasn’t been so rosy for many dining establishments.

“Last numbers I heard there were over 110,000 restaurants that have permanently closed,” Seaton said.

“We know that small independents are really, really struggling. We think it’s gonna have a lasting impact on our industry — there’s no doubt about that.”