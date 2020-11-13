‘We cannot risk further spread during the holidays’: Downtown Greeneville Christmas event canceled due to COVID-19

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL)- Officials with Main Street: Greeneville announced Friday that an upcoming holiday event in downtown will be canceled due to the ongoing pandemic.

The event titled “Christmas in Downtown – A Holiday Celebration,” originally scheduled for Dec. 4, has been cancelled, organizers announced.

The event would have featured a tree-lighting ceremony, hay wagons, cookies decorating, making magic reindeer food, movies, and children’s activities, and many more in-person activities, but organizers said Friday that in light of the growing number of COVID-19 cases in the region, they could not risk further spread during the holidays.

Orgaizers further announced that certain aspects of the event will still occur in 2020, inlcuding a virtual tree-lighting, a virtual wreath decorating competition and some merchants are expected to remain open with extended hours.

“Christmas is not canceled but it being severely modified so please do your part by helping to light up and deck out our community,” organizers emphasized. “Happy Holidays!”