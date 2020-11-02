‘We are currently evaluating all City programs’: Johnson City postpones reopening of Memorial Park Community Center due to ongoing pandemic

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL)- City officials announced Monday that the Memorial Park Community Center will remain closed due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Officials previously announced they would begin a phased reopening of the community center on Monday, November 9.

In an updated release, city officials said in part, “In response to a sharp increase in local COVID-19 cases and the resulting burden on our local healthcare system the City of Johnson City has postponed the reopening of Memorial Park Community Center (MPCC) as well as youth and adult basketball.”

City Manager Pete Peterson said in the release that they are currently evaluating all city programs and events to see if any further adjustments need to be made.

In the release, Peterson also urged everyone to get a flu vaccine “as soon as possible.”