WATCH: Unicoi County Director of Schools discusses COVID-19’s impact on academic year

UNICOI COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Local school systems are continuing to adjust after Governor Bill Lee made the recommendation last week to have all Tennessee K-12 schools remain closed this semester to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

Since then, several schools have adjusted their plans to wrap up the 2019-2020 academic year.

The school system in Unicoi County is also one of the districts experiencing significant changes as a way to handle the changes brought from the novel coronavirus outbreak.

Director of Schools John English joined Ashley Sharp via Skype Sunday morning to talk about the impact of virus has had within the county.

“I can’t say enough about our staff, administration and teachers, rolling up their sleeves and going to work,” English said. “Really on the fly, finding new ways to connect with kids while they’re at home. It happened pretty quickly, making those adjustments. Our families and students have really gone to work. We just so proud of them staying engaged and recognizing that even though we aren’t in the buildings, their learning is still crucial during this time.”

English thanked the community for their support, and added school system is working on a way to honor seniors that are impacted because of the virus.

“Those talks are happening daily,” he said. “We’re in a holding pattern right now but we want to make sure we celebrate our students.”

English said the school system will continue to serve the community when possible and they’ll continue update families on future plans.

