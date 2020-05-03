WATCH: Second Harvest Food Bank continues to support those in need during COVID-19 outbreak

TRI-CITIES (WJHL) — As Tennessee’s economy looks to slowly reopen, nonprofit agencies are staying busy to help those heavily impacted by COVID-19.

One need that’s being addressed includes hunger. Second Harvest Food Bank of Northeast Tennessee is working overtime to make sure people across the region are getting their needs taken care of during the pandemic.

Executive Director Rhonda Chafin joined Ashley Sharp in studio via Skype on Sunday to talk about the work happening across the Tri-Cities.

Chafin said just last week, Second Harvest dropped off 500 emergency food boxes for students with Johnson City Schools.

Chafin also said the facility is hoping to reopen volunteer opportunities by June, depending on COVID-19 guidelines in place.

But throughout any crisis, Second Harvest is continuing its mission to better serve the area, and you have a chance to help out.

RELATED STORY: Johnson Co. Schools to partner with Second Harvest Food Bank to distribute over 10 tons of food

The following is a statement from the Second Harvest website.

“In these uncertainty times of crisis, Second Harvest Food Bank is continuing its mission to feed the people of Northeast Tennessee. We have seen unprecedented need during the last few months going from feeding on average 40,000 people per month to well over 50,000 last month. As people continue to lose their jobs due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we know the number of people who are food insecure will rise. Please consider donating to Second Harvest to help us eliminate hunger in our region.”

To learn more about opportunities available, click HERE.

You can also reach Second Harvest by phone at 423-279-0430.