WATCH NOW: Ballad Health outlines visitor restrictions to take effect Monday

(WJHL) — Beginning Monday, Ballad Health facilities will implement visitation restrictions to avoid spread of the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19.

These restrictions include the following:

All visitors must be 18 or older

Limit one visitor per patient

Symptom questionnaire (i.e. “any coughing or fever in last 24 hours?”)

Visitors’ temperature will be taken and must be lower than 100°F

Ballad Health posted on their Facebook Sunday the visitation process that will take effect Monday.

Ballad Health CEO Alan Levine announced Friday these screenings will go in effect, and Ballad had also ceased all visitation at their long-term care facilities including the following:

Francis Marion Manor Health & Rehabilitation, Marion, Virginia

Laughlin Healthcare Center, Greeneville

Madison House, Kingsport

Wexford House, Kingsport

SEE ALSO: Ballad Health to limit visitor access due to coronavirus outbreak

For complete coverage of the coronavirus, click here.