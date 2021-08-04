WATCH: Monitoring Coronavirus Town Hall

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — News Channel 11 teamed up with local health officials and school leaders to answer your questions regarding COVID-19, the vaccine, and keeping children safe as they return to school.

Wednesday’s “Monitoring Coronavirus Town Hall” included the following guests:

  • Alan Levine – Ballad Health president and CEO
  • Jamie Swift – Ballad Health chief infection prevention officer
  • Dr. Clay Runnels – Ballad Health chief physician executive
  • Dr. Greg Wallace – Johnson City Schools supervisor of safety and mental health
  • Jerry Boyd – Washington County, Tennessee Schools superintendent
  • Dr. David Kirschke – Northeast Regional Health Department director
  • Dr. Stephen May – Sullivan County Regional Health Department medical director

