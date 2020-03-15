WATCH: Local medical professional explains how to stay prepared amid coronavirus concerns

Breaking News
Tenn. Gov. Bill Lee: ‘I urge every school district in Tennessee to close as soon as practically possible’
(WJHL) — Questions are concerns continue to be raised as cases of COVID-19 continue to spread across the country.

In Tennessee, 32 cases have been confirmed while in Virginia, 41 positive cases have been reported.

In the Tri-Cities, only one case has been reported in Sullivan County, but health leaders are wanting to make sure you prepare, but don’t panic, over the coronavirus.

Shanna Peterson, FNP with Peterson Family Healthcare in Erwin stopped by the studio Sunday morning to talk with Blake Lipton about how you can stay prepared in the coming days.

You can watch the interview in its entirety above.

