WATCH: How to handle mental health concerns during the COVID-19 pandemic

(TENNESSEE) — As Tennessee looks ahead to reopening the economy this week, health experts are wanting you to be cautious of both your physical and mental health.

From unemployment to the stress and anxiety associated with COVID-19, resources are available to help you through any mental health concerns.

One of those agencies looking to help during this time is the Mental Health Association of East Tennessee.

Northeast Regional Director Emily Wells joined Ashley Sharp via Skype on Sunday to explain some of the resources available and how to handle concerns during the pandemic.

According to information provided by the association, “one in five Tennesseans will be affected by mental illness this year; however, nearly two thirds of those with a diagnosable disorder do not get the treatment and support that would help them recover.”

Wells encourages people with concerns to take part in a free screening offered by the agency.

“Brief screenings are the quickest way to determine if you or someone you care about should connect with a mental health professional – they are a checkup from the neck up. This program is completely anonymous and confidential. Immediately following the brief questionnaire, you will see your results, recommendations, and key resources,” according to the MHAT website.

You can learn more about how go through a screening by clicking HERE.

Several resources are available for people looking for help amid the pandemic:

You can find other resources offered by the Mental Health Association of East Tennessee by visiting their website HERE.

The Tennessee Statewide Crisis phone line is 855-CRISIS-1 (855-274-7471)

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is 1-800-273-8255

You can access the Tennessee Crisis text line by texting “TN” to 741741

You can also call Frontier Health at 877-928-9062

You can also leave messages to Frontier Health’s Turning Point HERE.

Additional resources are also available at the Tennessee Suicide Prevention Network website, which you can access by clicking HERE.

