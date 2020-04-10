WATCH: Bristol Motor Speedway lights up blue to thank essential workers battling virus

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – Bristol Motor Speedway joined with sports stadiums and arenas across the country to transform into a beacon of blue to salute essential workers on the front lines of COVID-19.

The track turned a portion of its stadium lights blue Thursday evening.

News Channel 11 streamed the lighting of the track on Thursday, which you can watch below:

President and General Manager Jerry Caldwell said that they appreciate all those working day and night supporting the needs of our community.