WATCH: Bristol Motor Speedway lights up blue to thank essential workers battling virus

Local Coronavirus Coverage

by: News Channel 11 Staff

Posted: / Updated:

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – Bristol Motor Speedway joined with sports stadiums and arenas across the country to transform into a beacon of blue to salute essential workers on the front lines of COVID-19.

The track turned a portion of its stadium lights blue Thursday evening.

News Channel 11 streamed the lighting of the track on Thursday, which you can watch below:

President and General Manager Jerry Caldwell said that they appreciate all those working day and night supporting the needs of our community.

