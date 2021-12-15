Washington, Sullivan counties currently have the highest COVID case rates in the state

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Department of Health reported 273 new COVID-19 cases, seven new deaths, and 300 new inactive/recovered cases in Northeast Tennessee on Wednesday.

As of today’s data update, Washington and Sullivan counties have the highest seven-day new case rates in the state. Washington’s rate (421) is more than double Tennessee’s rate (183).

Vaccinations

As of today, 245,046 people, or about 48.5% of the total population, in Northeast Tennessee are fully vaccinated.

There were 1,368 new vaccinations over the past week, down 37% from the previous seven-day period and down 47% from about a month ago.

New Cases

New cases reported today by county: Carter +28, Greene +26, Hawkins +24, Johnson +6, Sullivan +102, Unicoi +6, and Washington +81.

Over the last seven days, Northeast Tennessee added 1,747 new cases. During the seven days prior, the region reported 1,778 new cases.

There have been 98,530 cases reported in Northeast Tennessee since the pandemic began.

Community Spread Rate

Red indicates high transmission (≥100), orange indicates substantial transmission (50-99.99), yellow indicates moderate transmission (10-49.99), and blue indicates low transmission (0-9.99).

All seven counties are experiencing “high” levels of community transmission, based on CDC community transmission indicators.

New Deaths

New deaths reported today by county: Hawkins +2, Sullivan +3, and Washington +2.

Over the last seven days, Northeast Tennessee reported 27 new deaths. During the previous seven-day period, 33 deaths were reported.

There have been 1,634 deaths reported in Northeast Tennessee since the pandemic began.

Active Cases

The TDH reported 2,978 active cases in Northeast Tennessee, down 34 from the previous day.

COVID-19 in Tennessee

The Tennessee Department of Health reported 2,209 new cases statewide, increasing the state’s total to 1,343,894 cases.

The health department also reported 82 new deaths, bringing the state’s total to 17,900 deaths.

There are currently 20,466 active cases in Tennessee, up 4 from yesterday.

Health officials have reported 1,305,528 recoveries in Tennessee since the pandemic began.

The following data were reported: (number in parenthesis is change since yesterday)

Northeast Tennessee

Total cases: 98,530 (273)

Inactive/recovered: 93,918 (300)

Deaths: 1,634 (7)

Active cases: 2,978 (-34)

Carter County

Total cases: 11,276 (+28)

Inactive/recovered: 10,769 (+22)

Deaths: 237 (0)

Active cases: 270 (+6)

Greene County

Total cases: 14,793 (+26)

Inactive/recovered: 14,180 (+43)

Deaths: 250 (0)

Active cases: 363 (-17)

Hawkins County

Total cases: 11,132 (+24)

Inactive/recovered: 10,691 (+40)

Deaths: 194 (+2)

Active cases: 247 (-18)

Johnson County

Total cases: 4,076 (+6)

Inactive/recovered: 3,923 (+8)

Deaths: 54 (0)

Active cases: 99 (-2)

Sullivan County

Total cases: 29,707 (+102)

Inactive/recovered: 28,227 (+99)

Deaths: 477 (+3)

Active cases: 1,003 (0)

Unicoi County

Total cases: 3,326 (+6)

Inactive/recovered: 3,183 (+5)

Deaths: 71 (0)

Active cases: 72 (+1)

Washington County

Total cases: 24,220 (+81)

Inactive/recovered: 22,945 (+83)

Deaths: 351 (+2)

Active cases: 924 (-4)