Washington, Greene counties modify free COVID-19 testing hours

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Washington and Greene County Health Departments have modified their hours for free COVID-19 testing starting on Monday.

According to a release from the Tennessee Department of Health, both health departments will now offer free testing from 9 a.m. until noon Monday through Friday.

The health departments will be conducting nasal swab collection, and results may be available within 72 hours.

The Washington County Health Department is located at 219 Princeton Road in Johnson City and can be reached by calling (423) 975-2200.

The Greene County Health Department is located at 810 Church Street in Greeneville and can be reached by calling (423) 798-1749.

