Washington, Greene Counties extend mask mandate through December 29

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL)- Officials in Washington County, Tennessee announced Friday evening they plan to extend a county-wide mask mandate through December 29.

In a release, Washington County Mayor Joe Grandy said in part, “With the return of sports, opening of restaurants and bars, we need to be mindful of wearing a mask when physical distancing is not possible. Business leaders have indicated to me that they would prefer to keep the order in

place, insuring uniform use of face coverings at all businesses in our county.”

Greene County officials also confirmed a mask mandate extension through December 29.

