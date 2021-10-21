Washington County, VA Public Schools to be closed Oct. 29 if Moderna booster shots authorized

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – Washington County, Va. Public Schools (WCPS) will be closed on Friday, Oct. 29 if the Moderna COVID-19 booster vaccination shot receives authorization.

According to a letter from WCPS Superintendent Brian Ratliff, the district was informed by the Virginia Dept. of Health on Wednesday of the authorization that could come at the end of the week.

“Accordingly, while we all have been hearing about this likelihood and we have anticipated authorization for some time, now we have been assigned the date of Friday, October 29 in which WCPS staff members will be given the opportunity for the booster vaccination,” the letter reads.

WCPS said once the district receives the confirmation, they will notify student guardians of a definitive closure.

“This notice is given to our school community in advance of the awaited authorization to help you prepare for the expected school closure next Friday,” the letter states. “Our sincere intent is not to be too preemptive, but rather to offer as much notice as possible for students, families and WCS colleagues to adapt to the likely school closure on Friday, October 29.”