WASHINGTON COUNTY, Va. (WJHL) – Washington County Public Libraries have announced that they will begin curbside pickup serviced next week.

On Monday, the libraries will start the no-contact service at all locations.

Below are the phone numbers for each library in the system:

Abingdon / 276-676-6233

Damascus / 276-475-3820

Glade Spring / 276-429-5626

Hayters Gap / 276-944-4442

Mendota / 276-645-2374

