Washington County, Va. Fair canceled due to COVID-19

ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL)- The 2020 Washington County, Virginia Fair, which was scheduled for September, has now been canceled due to ongoing concerns surrounding the coronavirus pandemic.

You can read the full statement from the fair’s Board of Director’s below:

“ABINGDON, VA, July 16, 2020 – The Washington County Fair Board of Directors regret to announce, due to COVID-19 restrictions and current state of Virginia regulations, all 2020 Washington County Fair Events will be cancelled with the exception of the Washington County Fair Livestock shows. While we will miss seeing everyone, we hope you stay safe and we will see you again in 2021. For additional information moving forward please visit www.washcofair.com.”

Just last month officials with the Appalachian Fair in Gray announced that fair would also be canceled due to COVID-19.

Continuing coverage of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.