Washington County, Va. accepting applications for final round of small business relief grants

ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) — Applications are now available for the final round of the Small Business Relief Grant in Washington County, Virginia.

The funds were received as a result of the CARES Act.

Existing businesses in Washington County, Abingdon, Damascus, and Glade Spring that have been severely impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic and meet other criteria are eligible to apply.

Grants will be awarded in amounts ranging from $1,000 to $20,000.

The deadline for applications is 5 p.m. on Oct. 30.

For more information, including grant application and eligibility criteria, visit the county’s website.