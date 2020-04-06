Washington County, V.a. election offices to close amid COVID-19 community spread

TAMPA, FL – OCTOBER 22: Voting booths are setup at the Yuengling center on the campus of University of South Florida as workers prepare to open the doors to early voters on October 22, 2018 in Tampa, Florida. Florida voters head to the polls to cast their early ballots in the race for the Senate as well as the Governors seats. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

ABINGDON, V.a. (WJHL) — After Mount Rogers Health District announced that community spread is occurring in Washington County, V.a., county officials closed the election office to the public beginning April 6, according to a news release.

Those voting in the May 5 Abingdon town election need to request a mail ballot from this website.

Voters who don’t wish to vote by mail have curbside voting options at the office by parking their car in the rear parking lot at the Washington County Government Center Building and calling the office at 276-676-6227 to notify staff.

April 13 is the last day to register to vote or to submit an address update. April 28 is the final day to request a mail ballot. May 2 is the deadline to vote absentee in-person.