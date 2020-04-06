Washington County, V.a. election offices to close amid COVID-19 community spread

ABINGDON, V.a. (WJHL) — After Mount Rogers Health District announced that community spread is occurring in Washington County, V.a., county officials closed the election office to the public beginning April 6, according to a news release.
Those voting in the May 5 Abingdon town election need to request a mail ballot from this website.
Voters who don’t wish to vote by mail have curbside voting options at the office by parking their car in the rear parking lot at the Washington County Government Center Building and calling the office at 276-676-6227 to notify staff.
April 13 is the last day to register to vote or to submit an address update. April 28 is the final day to request a mail ballot. May 2 is the deadline to vote absentee in-person.