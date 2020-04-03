Washington County to temporarily close clerk, trustee office in Johnson City

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — Washington County will temporarily close its county clerk and trustee’s office in Johnson City.

The office located at 378 Marketplace Boulevard will be closed beginning Monday, April 6.

Staff who work at the office will be moved to the historic courthouse in downtown Jonesborough. The courthouse remains closed to the public, but county employees are still performing services. Those who need to conduct business with the county are asked to call ahead.

The county clerk’s office may be contacted at 423-753-1621.

The county trustee’s office may be contacted by calling 423-753-1602.