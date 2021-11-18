Washington County, TN’s COVID case rate up 83% from a week ago — 4 area counties in state’s top 6

Northeast Tennessee’s rising COVID-19 case rate is now 81% higher than the statewide rate.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — A COVID-19 case surge in Washington County has pushed the “community spread” rate up by 83% in the past week, and the county now has the third-highest rate of Tennessee’s 95 counties, Tennessee Department of Health’s (TDH) Thursday data release showed.

Washington County’s rolling seven-day average of 278 new cases per 100,000 population ranks it behind only rural Scott and Johnson counties. Sullivan, the region’s other more urbanized county, is at 225.

No other county of more than 100,000 population is above 140.

Northeast Tennessee’s new COVID-19 case rate has increased 59% since the beginning of November.

Regionwide, Northeast Tennessee’s new COVID-19 case rate has increased 27% in the past week after TDH reported 230 new cases Thursday — 79 of them in Washington County.

The region’s “community spread” rate has now reached 230, up from 182 a week ago and 154 two weeks ago.

The region’s overall rate is 81% higher than Tennessee’s statewide rate of 127.

Four area counties rank among the top six out of Tennessee’s 95 counties, and two others are in the top 15 for seven-day case rate. The region’s seven-day case rate is almost identical to what it was a month ago.

Four of the state’s eight reported deaths Thursday came from Northeast Tennessee — two in Sullivan County and one each in Greene and Hawkins counties. The region’s seven-day rolling death rate is 3.4 per 100,000 — 63% higher than the state’s 2.1 rate.

TDH also reported 130 new inactive/recovered cases in Northeast Tennessee on Thursday.

As of Thursday, 238,185 people, or about 47.1% of the total population, in Northeast Tennessee are fully vaccinated.

New cases reported today by county: Carter +14, Greene +37, Hawkins +30, Johnson +18, Sullivan +59, Unicoi +2, and Washington +80.

Over the last seven days, Northeast Tennessee added 1,165 new cases. During the seven days prior, the region reported 918 new cases.

There have been 92,436 cases reported in Northeast Tennessee since the pandemic began.

All seven counties are experiencing “high” levels of community transmission, based on CDC community transmission indicators.

In addition to Johnson and Washington ranked two and three, Hawkins County has the fifth-highest new case rate in the state at 231 and Sullivan County’s 225 ranks it sixth.

Greene County’s rate of 181 ranks 11th and Carter County’s 177 ranks 13th. Carter County has the region’s highest one-week increase after Washington, having risen 61% from 110 a week ago.

The state’s new case rate is currently below the national average of 182 while Northeast Tennessee’s rate is 26% higher.

Over the last seven days, Northeast Tennessee reported 17 new deaths. During the previous seven-day period, 19 deaths were reported. There have been 1,543 deaths reported in Northeast Tennessee since the pandemic began.

The TDH reported 1,759 active cases in Northeast Tennessee Thursday, up 108 from the previous day. It is the highest active case count in nearly a month.

TDH reported 1,840 new cases statewide, increasing the state’s total to 1,302,201 cases.

The eight new deaths reported statewide brought the total to 16,796 deaths.

There are currently 13,225 active cases in Tennessee, up 581 from Wednesday.

Health officials have reported 1,272,180 recoveries in Tennessee since the pandemic began.

The following data was reported: (number in parenthesis is change since yesterday)

Northeast Tennessee

Total cases: 92,188 (240)

Inactive/recovered: 89,135 (137)

Deaths: 1,543 (4)

Active cases: 1,759 (108)

Carter County

Total cases: 10,748 (+14)

Inactive/recovered: 10,392 (+9)

Deaths: 222 (0)

Active cases: 135 (+5)

Greene County

Total cases: 14,065 (+37)

Inactive/recovered: 13,623 (+22)

Deaths: 247 (+1)

Active cases: 195 (+14)

Hawkins County

Total cases: 10,560 (+30)

Inactive/recovered: 10,171 (+13)

Deaths: 180 (+1)

Active cases: 209 (+16)

Johnson County

Total cases: 3,840 (+19)

Inactive/recovered: 3,630 (+9)

Deaths: 52 (0)

Active cases: 158 (+10)

Sullivan County

Total cases: 27,641 (+59)

Inactive/recovered: 26,655 (+50)

Deaths: 441 (+2)

Active cases: 545 (+7)

Unicoi County

Total cases: 3,206 (+2)

Inactive/recovered: 3,105 (+1)

Deaths: 65 (0)

Active cases: 36 (+1)

Washington County

Total cases: 22,376 (+79)

Inactive/recovered: 21,559 (+26)

Deaths: 336 (0)

Active cases: 481 (+53)