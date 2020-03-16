Washington County, TN Schools to close Wednesday until March 27 due to spread of virus

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Washington County Schools announced on Monday that they would close schools in the district on Wednesday until March 27.

The school said in a release that ACT testing scheduled for Tuesday at David Crockett High School and Daniel Boone High School will still proceed as planned.

All athletics, including games and practices, are postponed until further notice.

Washington County Schools’ spring break will still be March 30 – April 3.

The release says school officials will continue to monitor the situation and update the public if changes are made.

For complete coverage of the coronavirus, click here.