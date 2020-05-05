Washington County, TN Public Library to begin phased reopening June 1

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Washington County Public Library has announced plans to start a phased reopening at the beginning of June.

A post from the library said the Gray and Jonesborough libraries will begin curbside pickups for books and other materials on June 1.

All materials put on hold from before the closure have been maintained, according to the library.

Book donations will not be accepted until further notice.

For questions, check the library’s website and social media pages or email Library Director Richard Griffin at rgriffin@wclibrarytn.org.

