Breaking News
Kingsport PD attempting to find mother, 10-year-old daughter for welfare check

Washington County, TN Public Library to begin phased reopening June 1

Local Coronavirus Coverage

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Photo: Washington County, TN Public Library

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Washington County Public Library has announced plans to start a phased reopening at the beginning of June.

A post from the library said the Gray and Jonesborough libraries will begin curbside pickups for books and other materials on June 1.

All materials put on hold from before the closure have been maintained, according to the library.

Book donations will not be accepted until further notice.

For questions, check the library’s website and social media pages or email Library Director Richard Griffin at rgriffin@wclibrarytn.org.

Continuing coverage of the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss