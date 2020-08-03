Washington County, Tennessee extends face covering requirement through August 29

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Washington County, Tennessee has joined other Northeast Tennessee counties in extending its mask mandate.

Washington County Mayor Joe Grandy signed an executive order on Monday extending the county’s mask mandate through August 29.

“Epidemiology data from the Tennessee Department of Health indicates wearing a face covering

does make an impact in the number of cases of COVID-19,” Grandy said in a release. “Masks, physical

distancing, keeping hands and frequently touched surfaces disinfected are proven measures. By

extending the mandate the hope is to keep us on a downward trajectory with regards to cases.”

Originally, the mandate expired on Monday, August 3 at 11:59 p.m.

Under the new executive order, the mask mandate will remain in effect until 11:59 p.m. on August 29.

Children ages 12 and under and people who have trouble breathing are not required to wear face coverings, under the order.

Carter and Johnson counties both extended their mask mandates on Monday as well, also setting an expiration date of August 29.

News Channel 11’s Kaylyn Kluck will have more details on the extended mandate tonight at 5 p.m.

