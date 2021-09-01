Washington County, Tenn. residents asked to complete survey on COVID-19 booster, third dose shots

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — Washington County officials are asking members of the public to participate in an online survey regarding COVID-19 vaccine booster and third dose shots.

The purpose of the survey is to help health officials prepare for delivering booster shots or third doses of the vaccine.

“We need to get a general indication of how many folks will get a third dose or booster and where they want to go to receive that dose,” Washington County Mayor Joe Grandy said in a release. “This is a personal choice, and therefore we are not asking for any specifics. We simply want to know a rough number so our folks can plan ahead regarding logistics and staffing.”

Planning ahead for the clinics is important. Earlier this year, Grundy said the county was averaging 500 shots per day when it ran a clinic at Freedom Hall.

“If the same number of people want to come back for that third dose and the booster, then we need to be prepared for it,” Grundy said.

The survey is comprised of four questions:

Do you want a third or booster dose?

How would you prefer to go to receive that dose (drive thru and stay in your car or go inside a traditional clinic setting)?

Your age

Your county of residence

“I encourage everyone who wants a third dose to give us a heads ups so we can make sure resources are in place to smoothly administer vaccine to those who want it,” Grandy said.

Right now, boosters are only available for immunocompromised individuals. But on September 20th, the boosters are expected to become available to anyone 8 months out from their second dose, pending FDA and CDC approval.

That means only those that received the vaccine during its early rollout can get the booster right off the bat. Grundy says that includes first responders, healthcare workers and individuals 70 and up.

But that could change soon. On Friday, President Biden said he is speaking with health officials about moving that 8 month timeframe to 5 months.

Ballad Health said in a briefing Wednesday that boosters would be available at their vaccine center once approved.

A link to the survey is available on the county government’s website.