Washington County, Tenn. inmate tests positive for COVID-19

Local Coronavirus Coverage

by: News Channel 11 Staff

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — An inmate at the Washington County Detention Center has tested positive for COVID-19, Sheriff Ed Graybeal announced Wednesday night.

Graybeal said the inmate has been taken to a local hospital.

Other inmates who were possibly exposed have been isolated in a jail pod are being monitored for symptoms according to the sheriff.

Graybeal said sheriff’s office employees who had direct contact with the affected inmate are being quarantined and monitored for symptoms.

