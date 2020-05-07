Washington County, Tenn. Health Department to distribute 7,200 face masks

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Washington County, Tennessee Health Department has thousands of face masks available to community members who need them, Health Department Director Christen Minnick announced Wednesday evening.

During a Washington County Commission meeting, Minnick said the department has 7,200 masks available.

According to Minnick, the state has partnered with Renfro, a manufacturer in North Carolina with a distribution center in Cleveland, Tennessee, to make the masks.

The masks are washable and reusable.

If you need a mask, you are urged to call the Washington County-Johnson City Health Department at (423) 975-2200.