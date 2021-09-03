Washington County, Tenn. Health Department announces COVID testing change

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — As the Washington County Health Department continues to provide the community with free COVID-19 testing amid a surge of cases in the region, the department announced Friday that the drive-thru entrance will change beginning Sept. 7.

The department said in a release that the entrance to the testing services will now be at the front entrance at the 219 Princeton Road location.

Drive-thru testing will continue Monday through Friday from 8:30-9:30 a.m. Self-test kits will be available Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Those stopping by for a self-test kit should pull up to the front of the building and call 423-975-2200 Those seeking a kit must be 18 years of age and have a smartphone and email.

COVID-19 vaccines will be available Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. – 4 p.m. inside the facility.

