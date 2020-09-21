Washington County, Tenn. Director of Schools: Ridgeview 5th-graders not to return to classroom

FILE – This 2020 electron microscope image made available by the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases shows a Novel Coronavirus SARS-CoV-2 particle isolated from a patient, in a laboratory in Fort Detrick, Md. Coronaviruses, including the newest one, are named for the spikes that cover their outer surface like a crown, or corona in Latin. Using those club-shaped spikes, the virus latches on to the outer wall of a human cell, invades it and replicates, creating viruses to hijack more cells. (NIAID/NIH via AP)

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Washington County Director of Schools Dr. Bill Flanary confirmed with News Channel 11 that Ridgeview 5th-graders will not return to the classroom Monday like hundreds of other fellow students within the school system.

These students will remain learning virtually for the foreseeable future.

Flanary said this is due to COVID-19 but wouldn’t disclose additional information due to privacy concerns.

5th graders at Ridgeview will not report until advised otherwise. The decision is COVID-19 related. In the interest of protecting individual privacy, I will not share additional information Dr. Bill Flanary

Washington County Director of Schools

Washington County, Tenn. schools will launch a hybrid in-person schedule on Monday, Sept. 21.

For a complete calendar of the hybrid school schedule for Washington County, Tenn. schools, CLICK HERE.