Washington County, Tenn. Director of Schools: Ridgeview 5th-graders not to return to classroom

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Washington County Director of Schools Dr. Bill Flanary confirmed with News Channel 11 that Ridgeview 5th-graders will not return to the classroom Monday like hundreds of other fellow students within the school system.
These students will remain learning virtually for the foreseeable future.
Flanary said this is due to COVID-19 but wouldn’t disclose additional information due to privacy concerns.
5th graders at Ridgeview will not report until advised otherwise. The decision is COVID-19 related. In the interest of protecting individual privacy, I will not share additional informationDr. Bill Flanary
Washington County Director of Schools
Washington County, Tenn. schools will launch a hybrid in-person schedule on Monday, Sept. 21.
For a complete calendar of the hybrid school schedule for Washington County, Tenn. schools, CLICK HERE.