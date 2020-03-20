Washington County, Tenn. Courthouse to close to public starting Monday

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Washington County, Tennessee Courthouse will close to the public on Monday, March 23.

According to a release from the county, the courthouse will close in an attempt to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

“We cannot effectively serve our citizens if we do not have healthy citizens to provide services,” said Mayor Joe Grandy. “After meeting with elected officials whose offices are housed in the Historic Courthouse, we decided to go this route.”

Employees will still work in the building and provide services, but anyone needing to conduct business should call ahead.

“We will place drop boxes on the lower level of the courthouse at the handicapped entrance for folks to leave documents and payments,” Grandy said. “We do encourage everyone to check online at washingtoncountytn.org to conduct business via our Online Services first.”

Staff can be reached during normal business hours of 8:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m.