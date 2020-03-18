Washington County, Tenn. Animal Shelter temporarily closed to public due to virus concerns

Live Now
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – The Washington County, Tennessee Animal Shelter has temporarily closed to the public, the shelter announced on Facebook Wednesday.

According to the post from the shelter, the difficult decision came at the recommendation of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Pictures of the animals up for adoption will still be posted daily for those interested.

Anyone interested in adoption can message the shelter, and applications will be taken over the phone.

Adoptions will take place by appointment only, and animal control and intake will be limited to emergency situations only.

Anyone needing assistance with animal control is asked to call (423) 926-8769.

People are still encouraged to contact the shelter if there is cruelty or neglect to report.

