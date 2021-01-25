Washington County leads Tennessee in administering second doses of COVID-19 vaccine

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Washington County Tennessee Commissioners introduced the new Washington County Health Department Director Chris Hodgin at Monday night’s meeting.

Hodgin, who retired from the military after serving 21 years in the United State Airforce, revealed that Washington County is first in the state for administering second doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

According to Hodgin, approximately 5.4% of Washington County residents have received their second dose; while 6.4% have received their first dose, placing Washington County within the top 10% in the state for first dose receival.

The current seven-day average for daily cases sits at 32.5 cases, which is down from last month’s peak seven-day average of 90 cases, Hodgin told commissioners.

Where we are today, and especially the last month, we’ve seen a precipitous drop of the numbers in our favor, and what I mean by that is if you look at our last seven-day average of new cases, you’re looking at 32 and a half cases per day, but if you go back two weeks, that number was 42 and a half cases per day. And if you jump back a month, that number was 86 cases a day. So, to simplify that math and round those numbers up a bit, a month ago we were looking at roughly 90 cases a day, and to this week, we’re looking at roughly 30 cases per day, so it dropped about two-thirds in the last month. So, I’m really encouraged by those numbers, and it looks like the trend lines are really moving in our favor at that point. Chris Hodgin, Washington County Department of Health

Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic last March, Washington County has experienced over 12,200 cases, putting the average daily case rate since the beginning at 21 cases per day.

Hodgin sent out a reminder that the health department continues COVID-19 testing every day in the back parking lot of the department of health on Princeton Road in Johnson City and continues to offer self-tests on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays.