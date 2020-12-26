Washington County EMS announces death of retired longtime Capt. Jimmy Russell

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Washington County – Johnson City EMS announced on Saturday the death of retired Capt. Jimmy Russell due to COVID-19.

Russell spent several decades serving his community as a first responder.

Jimmy spent his adult life serving his community with over 30 years at Washington County – Johnson City EMS & with prior service with the Gray Rescue Squad. Jimmy served as Sergeant, Lieutenant, & Captain throughout his career & touched / saved countless lives in the process. Jimmy also served as a mentor & friend to so many. Please keep his family in your thoughts and prayers as they go through this very difficult time.

