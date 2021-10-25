Washington County Commission calls on legislators to oppose vaccine mandates on private employers

JONESBOROUGH, Tenn. (WJHL) – Public speakers were evenly split but the room Monday night clearly favored a Washington County Commission resolution asking state and federal legislators to oppose vaccine mandates and other COVID-19 related requirements on private employers.

The “ayes” had it when voting time came as commissioners approved the resolution, which is largely symbolic, to enthusiastic cheers from more than two dozen citizens who had sat through other parts of the meeting waiting for the decision.

The vote was 14-1 in favor of the resolution, with Commissioner Jodi Jones casting the only “no” vote.

Commissioners had heard impassioned arguments both for and against the resolution during public comment at the beginning of the meeting.

Washington County Commission passes resolution in opposition to federal vaccine mandates 14-1.



Some commissioners urged residents to get the vaccine, prompting boos from the audience.



Includes amendment that urges legislators in higher levels of government to act.@WJHL11 — John Jenco (@JohnJencoTV) October 26, 2021

Proponents spoke of constitutional rights and freedom, of what they saw as overreach by the federal government and made claims about the vaccine itself — including one local doctor who claimed the vaccine has led to thousands of deaths in the U.S.

People opposing the resolution spoke of their opinion that the community couldn’t reach a sufficient level of immunity without vaccine mandates mentioned the toll it’s taken in lives. One mentioned that the U.S. Supreme Court has twice upheld vaccine mandates and said the pandemic has exacted an economic cost as well.