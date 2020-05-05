Washington Co. United Way raising funds to support area non-profits during COVID-19 crisis

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Following the closure of area businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic, a number of families have found themselves struggling to meet ends meet. Due to the hardships pushed onto community members during this pandemic, the United Way branches that make up the Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia region have teamed up to help those in need by starting the regional relief fund.

Fundraising efforts for the regional relief fund started in late March and in the first 19 days, they were able to collectively raise over half a million dollars to disperse to area non-profits who are continuing to fill needs in the community during this trying time.

“45% of our community lives in poverty or is considered ALICE which means they were working really hard to survive, living paycheck to paycheck and now those paychecks aren’t there,” said President & CEO of Wash Co. Tennessee United Way, Kristan Spear.

If it were up to the United Way every day would be ‘Giving Tuesday’, but since times have changed due to the virus, so has the traditional date. Rather than having ‘Giving Tuesday in November, the organization has declared Tuesday, May 5th as ‘Giving Tuesday Now’ all in a push to help those most in need across our community.

“We’re just hoping that people will reach into their hearts even with all the uncertain times if they have an extra $10 to help a neighbor in need, we’re so grateful for that,” said Spear. Organizations like Good Samaritan Ministries have been around for more than 33 years.

Their mission is to educate, mentor, and help community members in need and now they’re needed more than ever. Since the pandemic started to impact our area, they have focused their efforts on making sure everyone in the community stays fed.

The group meets daily at Munsey United Methodist Church, passing out pre-packaged meals in personal protective equipment.

“Food is essential and so we need to do whatever it takes to make sure our neighbors get food and they eat. The food boxes don’t get passed out themselves, somebody has to do it. We have fearless servant leaders who are out on those frontlines each and every day,” said CEO & Exec. Director of Good Samaritan Ministries, Aaron T. Murphy.

While Good Samaritan Ministries is helping with food insecurities, The Appalachia Service Project is helping keep families safe during this time.

“The homeowners that we generally work for are those that have a significant home repair need and don’t have the funds to take care of it themselves. So we come in with volunteers and make a home warmer, safer, and drier for those residents,” said Exec. Vice President of Appalachia Service Project, Melisa Miller.

Although the work they are doing now is different than what they’re usually used to, the group has not stopped helping the community in any way they can.

“Supplies that we had on hand that we could donate like N95 masks that we usually use for construction, were given to healthcare workers and we’ve constructed a few different plexiglass barriers,” said Miller.

These non-profits are focused on meeting the immediate needs of the community during this pandemic and dollars from the regional relief fund would help them further their missions.

If you’re interested in donating, click here.

